DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.60 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). 424,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 612,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

The company has a market cap of £26.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In related news, insider Gerard Brandon purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($23,667.92).

DeepVerge plc, an environmental and life science artificial intelligent company, develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus, and toxins. The company offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Rinocloud, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies; and skin trust club, a skin health tracking using advanced sequencing, bioinformatics, and AI algorithms.

