DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $2.26 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 142.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00377861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.96 or 0.00511932 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,163,171 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.