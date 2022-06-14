DeltaChain (DELTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,704.00

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00216164 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.13 or 0.02098121 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006454 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

