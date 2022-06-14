DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $0.91

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $23.75 million and $109,426.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00437566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,208.57 or 1.63055735 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

