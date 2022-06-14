Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DSWL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 7,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

