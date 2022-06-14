Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 182,680 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,680 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.59% of AvalonBay Communities worth $560,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.81 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

