Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.01 Billion Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,358,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,058 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of Texas Instruments worth $1,009,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,646,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,146,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,620. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $153.14 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

