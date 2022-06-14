Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.14 Billion Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,546,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,818,143 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,142,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 173,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.29. 100,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.