Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.24 Billion Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,336,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53,781 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,240,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
