Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.24 Billion Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,336,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53,781 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,240,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.17. The company had a trading volume of 111,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.60.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.