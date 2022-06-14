Deutsche Bank AG Has $655.58 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,175,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,026,007 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.07% of Williams Companies worth $655,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.
Several research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.
Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
