Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,984 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.40% of Mastercard worth $1,424,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.17. The company had a trading volume of 44,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.63. The firm has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

