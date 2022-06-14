Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $807,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.84.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $87.23. 371,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,901. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

