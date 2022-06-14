Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164,782 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.12% of Enbridge worth $883,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 181,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

