Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 807,944 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.79% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $696,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day moving average is $161.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

