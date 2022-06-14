Deutsche Bank AG Sells 292,778 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,052,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 292,778 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $608,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,667,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 44,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.