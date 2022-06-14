Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $141.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.30.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $110.89 on Friday. AGCO has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.50.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AGCO by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 1,522.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 146,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AGCO by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

