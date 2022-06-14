Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Boosted by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 1.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.62) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,275.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,535. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $171.21 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.09.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

