DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Short Interest Down 54.8% in May

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHHC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at $14,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 227.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 660,571 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the fourth quarter valued at $5,112,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 21.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 466,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 455,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHHC opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. DiamondHead has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

