DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,947 shares of company stock worth $19,316,152. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

