D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in May

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 494.0 days.
Shares of D’Ieteren Group stock traded down 30.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 147.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. D’Ieteren Group has a 12-month low of 129.25 and a 12-month high of 177.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 162.87.
D’Ieteren Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
