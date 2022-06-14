D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in May

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 494.0 days.

Shares of D’Ieteren Group stock traded down 30.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 147.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 108. D’Ieteren Group has a 12-month low of 129.25 and a 12-month high of 177.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 162.87.

D'Ieteren Group SA, operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, and TVH Parts segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Cupra, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

