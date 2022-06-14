Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

