Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Down to $116.39

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.39, but opened at $111.87. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $114.36, with a volume of 1,039 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.