DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 688,810 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after buying an additional 527,522 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,693,000 after buying an additional 524,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after buying an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,417,000 after buying an additional 286,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.94.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.