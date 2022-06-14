DMScript Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $32,775.67 and $9.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 88.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00412871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00045347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00540661 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

