DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.