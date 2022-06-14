DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
