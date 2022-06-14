DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $151.00 at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

