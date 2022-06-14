Dora Factory (DORA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00011178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $1.70 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,530.16 or 0.99977353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,117,425 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

