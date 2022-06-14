DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of DLY opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,506,000 after acquiring an additional 262,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 71,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

