Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Makes New $21.75 Million Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,750,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $99,875,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $56,705,000. Finally, Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $50,858,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.
GitLab Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.