Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,208,074 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $540,025,000. Rivian Automotive comprises approximately 6.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up 1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 28.12. 360,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,910,844. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 59.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 70.41.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

