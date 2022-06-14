Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 1,683,385 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683,385 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.43% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $108,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,312 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 209,360 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $12,163,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,881,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,789,941 shares of company stock worth $102,122,563. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.55. 57,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

