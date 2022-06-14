Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 23,335 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for approximately 2.5% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 0.43% of DoorDash worth $221,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $8,255,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $71,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,798 shares of company stock valued at $36,906,316 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.81. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

