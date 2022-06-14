Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Takes $3.91 Million Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Udemy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. 12,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDMY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

