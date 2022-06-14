DubaiCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021680 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012154 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

