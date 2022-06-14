Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Acquired by BlueMar Capital Management LLC

BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet makes up about 1.8% of BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

DNB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. 20,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,695. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.