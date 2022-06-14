DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises 7.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.21% of DXC Technology worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

