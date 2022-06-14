Ediston Property Investment Company plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON EPIC opened at GBX 78.40 ($0.95) on Tuesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 66.20 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 22.33 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.69 million and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.11.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.