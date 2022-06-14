Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.12. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The company has a market capitalization of $276.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,875 shares of company stock worth $331,982,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

