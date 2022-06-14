EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.40

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.40 and last traded at $100.53, with a volume of 6835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

