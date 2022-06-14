Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.76-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33 billion-$5.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

EHC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.98. 529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,126. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

