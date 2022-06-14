Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.13.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.17. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.