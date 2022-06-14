EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.94 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. EOS has a market cap of $933.02 million and $431.59 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,057,327,570 coins and its circulating supply is 992,103,865 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

