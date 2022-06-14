Equalizer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,895.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $6,895.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00412871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00045347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00540661 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

