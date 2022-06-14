Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQIX. TD Securities raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus decreased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $854.31.

Shares of EQIX opened at $616.28 on Friday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $614.58 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $700.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $730.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 113.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Equinix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

