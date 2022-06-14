ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Trading 16.6% Higher

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.
About ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESR Cayman (ESRCF)
