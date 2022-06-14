ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Trading 16.6% Higher

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

About ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF)

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

