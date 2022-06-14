Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.00-$14.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.55-$3.61 EPS.

ESS traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $258.45. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.26. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $256.94 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.20.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

