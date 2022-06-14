Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 270,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,548. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evaxion Biotech A/S (Get Rating)
Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.