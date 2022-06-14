Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 270,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,548. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S (Get Rating)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.