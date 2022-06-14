EvenCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $59,392.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 69.6% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $11,467.61 and approximately $59,392.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00216046 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.59 or 0.02067774 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002327 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006035 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.