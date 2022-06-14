Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) & Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Head to Head Comparison

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) and Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pharming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Evofem Biosciences has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Pharming Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences $8.24 million 0.46 -$205.19 million ($19.07) -0.02 Pharming Group $198.87 million 2.46 $16.00 million N/A N/A

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Evofem Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences -1,676.29% N/A -254.96% Pharming Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evofem Biosciences and Pharming Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences 1 0 2 0 2.33 Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $14.02, suggesting a potential upside of 4,349.74%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Summary

Pharming Group beats Evofem Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evofem Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pharming Group (Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

