Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.05. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Exscientia shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 882 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,131,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,400,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,402,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

